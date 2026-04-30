Endrick admits he was surprised by Jude Bellingham's personality after joining Real Madrid

The Brazilian forward has admitted that his preconceptions about the former Borussia Dortmund man were quickly dispelled once they began working together daily in the Spanish capital. The 19-year-old credits Bellingham with helping him settle during a period where he felt isolated by a lack of playing time and language barriers.

In an interview with The Guardian, Endrick spoke warmly about the England star, saying: "Bellingham was really important to me. He made me feel welcome at the club. I didn’t speak English very well, but he spoke to me, tried to speak a bit of Spanish, was by my side and gave me advice. His friendship was important to me in my beginning at Real Madrid. That really had an impact on me. I had a certain impression of him before I arrived, but he was completely different. He’s an incredible player and an incredible person too, especially when it comes to friendship. That’s what impressed me the most about him."