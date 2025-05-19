Emma Saunders looking forward to 'fresh start' after providing positive update on brain infection as partner Will Still closes in on Southampton move to provide more support for Sky Sports presenter
Will Still is in talks to become the next Southampton manager as the Belgian coach prepares to move to England to support partner Emma Saunders.
- Still has left post as Lens boss
- Partner Saunders recovering from brain infection
- Coach wants England move amid Southampton talks