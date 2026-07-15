Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez to fight for Juventus transfer after growing 'annoyed' with Aston Villa

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the relationship between Emiliano Martinez and Aston Villa appears to have reached a breaking point as the goalkeeper looks to force a move to Italy. Despite being a talismanic figure for the Premier League side, the World Cup winner is said to be "annoyed" with the club's current stance regarding his future.

Villa have publicly insisted that their star man is not for sale, but this firm position has not sat well with Martinez. The Argentine, who joined Aston Villa in 2020 for a reported fee of £20 million and is under contract until 2029, has reportedly made it clear through his representatives that he has no intention of staying at Villa Park and is prepared to fight for an exit to join Juventus.







