Emiliano Martinez sends message from hospital bed as Chelsea goalkeeper undergoes surgery after sickening head clash

Despite the frightening nature of the incident, Martinez was quick to reassure supporters. Taking to social media, the former Aston Villa man posted a selfie from his hospital bed, displaying a peace sign to confirm the procedure had gone to plan.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well," Martinez said. "The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We'll be back in a few weeks."

The shut-out against Everton marked Martinez's first clean sheet in six appearances since his summer transfer to Stamford Bridge. Significantly, it was also Chelsea's first clean sheet in 22 Premier League games. Prior to the weekend, the Argentine had conceded 11 goals in his opening five games for the capital club.







