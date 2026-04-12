Emi Martinez injury update delivered by Unai Emery after Aston Villa goalkeeper pulls out of Nottingham Forest game in warm-up

The Argentina international has been grappling with a recurring calf issue throughout the campaign, and the problem flared up again during the warm-up in Nottingham. With only 20 minutes to spare before the game commenced, Martinez informed the coaching staff that he was unable to play, marking the third time this season he has pulled out of a match during the final stages of the build-up.

Explaining the situation after the 1-1 draw with Forest, Emery confirmed the nature of the discomfort that sidelined his number one. "He was telling us, just in the warm up, he was not feeling comfortable with his calf," the Villa boss revealed. "He was feeling painful. And of course, the most important thing is how Marco responded with this circumstance. It's really fantastic."