'Elite football for the blind' - Why the competition at the 2024 Paris Paralympics is enthralling for all involved

Blind football at the 2024 Paris Paralympics is compelling, competitive, and going viral and for all of the right reasons

So here's a challenge: Try watching sports without saying a word.

That’s the assignment for all of the fans who pour into The Stade Tour Eiffel this week for the Paralympics’ Blind soccer slate. You may have taken of this most unique competition during these Games.

The sport, which has had its fair share of viral videos on social media for highlight plays and unique, charming, and compelling moments, has captured the imagination of soccer fans serious and casual alike - and showed, once again, that the beautiful game can operate in so many different ways.