EFL may demand Southampton intern's phone and bank records in 'spying' investigation ahead of play-off against Middlesbrough

The Football League has made it clear that they possess the authority to demand sensitive information from individuals involved in disciplinary matters. These powers are designed to ensure total transparency when the integrity of the competition is called into question, regardless of whether the data is considered confidential.

The EFL rules state: “The League shall have the power to require any club, player or official to produce documents within their power, possession, custody and/or control, as the League may direct. Any failure by any club, player or official to co-operate with any request for information or disclosure from the League under this regulation shall be treated as a separate breach of these regulations. It shall be no answer to a request from the League to disclose documents or information pursuant to this regulation that such documents or information requested are confidential.”