'That's the truth' - Eduardo Camavinga gives surprising response to Kylian Mbappe's proposed transfer to Real Madrid

GettyThomas Hindle'That's the truth' - Eduardo Camavinga gives surprising response to Kylian Mbappe's proposed transfer to Real MadridKylian MbappeEduardo CamavingaParis Saint-GermainReal MadridLaLigaLigue 1TransfersReal Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has insisted that he doesn't know if Kylian Mbappe will play in Spain next year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe to leave PSG this summerIs rumoured to have all but sealed Real Madrid moveCamavinga denies he's spoken with Mbappe