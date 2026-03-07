Getty
Edu brutally SACKED by Nottingham Forest as sporting director to bring an end to ill-fated tenure following Arsenal exit
A disastrous reign at the City Ground
Edu's arrival in July 2025 was seen as hugely significant following his highly successful period in north London, where he helped rebuild the Gunners into title contenders. However, the Brazilian's time in the East Midlands has been anything but stable, marked by a massive turnover of first-team staff and significant investment that failed to yield consistent results on the pitch. Tensions behind the scenes have reportedly culminated in a formal instruction for the executive to stay away from both the iconic City Ground and the club’s training facilities. This move suggests a definitive breakdown in the relationship between the former Gunners chief and the Forest hierarchy, including volatile owner Vangelis Marinakis. According to various reports, Edu has now been relieved of his duties, leaving the door wide open to a return to his native Brazil.
- Getty/GOAL
A decorated history in the game
While his time in the East Midlands was a failure, Edu still boasts an impressive CV that makes him an attractive proposition for clubs worldwide. He enjoyed great success at Corinthians, where he was a key figure during their 2012 Copa Libertadores triumph and the 2015 Brasileirao title win, before moving into a technical coordinator role with the Brazilian federation.
During his time with the national team, he contributed to the Selecao’s Copa America victory in 2019. This success paved the way for his move to his former club Arsenal, where he spent five years as technical director, overseeing a total transformation of the squad alongside Mikel Arteta before his ill-fated decision to join Forest’s multi-club project.
Flamengo eye ambitious swoop for Edu
Flamengo are reportedly monitoring Edu’s situation closely as they consider him a prime candidate to replace Jose Boto. Boto’s future at the Rio de Janeiro club is currently shrouded in uncertainty, and the board is believed to be enamoured by Edu’s extensive experience in European football and his previous work with the Brazil national team.
When questioned about the mounting rumours regarding his future and the links to the Rubro-Negro, Edu remained tight-lipped about any potential negotiations. Speaking to Lance!, before his exit he said: "I continue working in the group and cannot commit to any movement at the moment."
- AFP
What next for Nottingham Forest?
For Forest, the departure of Edu represents yet another change in direction for a club that has struggled for continuity. The hierarchy will now need to find a way to maintain the squad's focus on Premier League survival without their chief of football operations. With the Garibaldi hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, the focus has shifted entirely to the pitch.
Advertisement