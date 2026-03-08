Getty Images Sport
Eddie Howe reveals choice between Arsenal and Man City as 'best side' Newcastle have played this season
Howe’s observation of Man City
Pep Guardiola’s men have established a psychological edge over the Tyneside club, having already defeated them once in the Premier League and twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Despite the Gunners leading the way in the Premier League table for much of the season, Howe was left in no doubt about who currently holds the mantle of the country's best side. For him, the relentless nature of the world champions makes them a unique challenge that even Mikel Arteta's high-flying Arsenal struggle to match in terms of pure technical exhaustion.
Man City show their superiority
Reflecting on the gulf in class during their latest cup exit, Howe was quick to acknowledge the sheer quality possessed by the visitors. The Newcastle boss noted that even when Guardiola rotates his squad, the technical level remains virtually untouchable for most sides in the division, including a Newcastle team that has tested itself against the very best in Europe and at home this term.
Howe said: "I think that [City] made changes to their team but I think you see the strength in depth that they have and they possess. I think that was probably a step too far for us today against them when they’re in that mood, I thought they were excellent and we fell away in the game. We seemed to lose our energy but they do that to you because they keep the ball so well, they make you run, they make you chase, then you’re tired and you make another technical mistake and you’re chasing again. They’ve done that for years. That’s why, for me, they’ve been the best team that we’ve continually faced and today I thought they were in a really good place and we just fell out of energy."
Possession as a defensive weapon
The tactical masterclass displayed by City left Newcastle chasing shadows for large periods of the second half. Howe pointed out that City's ability to retain the ball serves a dual purpose in creating chances while simultaneously draining the physical and mental reserves of the opposition. It is this specific trait that Howe believes sets them apart from other elite sides like Arsenal, whom Newcastle have also struggled against during this competitive campaign.
"As soon as you make a technical mistake against them you’re not seeing the ball again for long periods and then your energy just drains away," Howe added. "That’s why they’ve been the best team for so long and I think they’re coming back into the type of form that makes them that team again. They’re evolving into a different version of what they’ve been before but very, very effective."
A title race reaching boiling point
Arsenal are currently seven points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table, though Guardiola's side have a game in hand. They are set to meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 22.
