Ed Sheeran Panini sticker Ipswich Premier League 2024-25Getty/Panini
Chris Burton

Ed Sheeran lands limited edition shiny Premier League Panini sticker – with Ipswich's pop star investor getting special treatment that even Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney can’t match

Premier LeagueIpswichShowbizWrexham

Ed Sheeran has achieved something that even Ryan Reynolds cannot match, with the Ipswich investor getting his own special edition Panini sticker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Singer-songwriter owns stake in Tractor Boys
  • Regularly attends top-flight matches
  • Hoping to inspire in battle to avoid relegation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches