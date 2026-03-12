Getty/GOAL
VIDEO: Arsenal star Eberechi Eze hails Trent Alexander-Arnold as best passer he's ever seen and names Nottingham Forest defender as his toughest opponent
The influence of a Brazilian icon
Eze has opened up about the influences and challenges that have shaped his rise to the top of the Premier League. The creative midfielder, who has become a focal point of the Gunners' attack, shared insights into his footballing journey, from the legends he idolized as a youngster to the elite opponents he faces today. Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Eze reflected on the sheer joy of the game. For a player known for his flair and technical ability, his choice of childhood hero comes as little surprise to those who watch him glide across the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.
When asked which player he aspired to be while growing up, Eze’s answer was instantaneous: "Ronaldinho." The Brazilian legend’s influence is clearly visible in Eze’s playing style, characterized by a similar sense of freedom and a desire to entertain the crowd with creative movement. Reflecting on his personal highlights, he identified his stunning acrobatic strike against West Ham United for Crystal Palace in April 2024 as the best goal he has ever scored.
Eze hails 'special' De Bruyne and passing king Trent
The interview also touched on Eze's immense talent and encounters in domestic competitions. Speaking about the art of passing, Eze praised Real Madrid ace and England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, describing him as the best passer he has ever seen, highlighting his unique vision and ability to cover vast areas.
The conversation then turned to the toughest opponents he has faced on the pitch. Eze expressed great respect for the former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as "a special person" and the best player he has ever faced, noting the Belgian's ability to control the flow of matches.
A surprising defensive nemesis
Interestingly, when asked about the most difficult defender to navigate, Eze did not opt for a traditional household name, instead naming Ola Aina. This choice highlights the tactical battles that take place away from the headlines, where individual physicality and positioning present the greatest hurdles for attackers.
The choice of Aina, Nottingham Forest's versatile and athletic full-back, underlines the depth of talent currently available in the Premier League. While many attackers might point toward the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Eze’s selection proves that individual duels are often decided by specific physical attributes and timing, which the Forest man possesses in abundance during one-on-one situations.
Chasing more silverware in north London
Finally, Eze looked back at his proudest moment in a football shirt. He cited Palace's 2025 FA Cup final win over Manchester City as the best game he has ever played in so far. With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts, the midfielder clearly has his sights set on even greater stages in the near future. The Gunners are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple, with a Premier League clash against Everton up next on Saturday.
