One kick is all it takes! Dua Lipa dons iconic Argentina shirt synonymous with Lionel Messi as pop sensation watches Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclasico in Buenos Aires
Dua Lipa watches Superclasico clash at La Bombonera
The pop sensation added football fever to her South American tour by attending one of the most intense derbies anywhere in the world - the Superclasico in Buenos Aires. Dua Lipa, fresh off two sold-out concerts at River Plate's Estadio Monumental, made the short trip across the city to La Bombonera on Sunday to witness Boca Juniors' 2-0 win over their fiercest rivals. Goals from Exequiel Zeballos and Miguel Merentiel sealed victory for the home side in a charged atmosphere that left the singer visibly captivated.
Staying true to her global fanbase, the London-born star chose neutrality on the day, wearing the Argentina national team shirt rather than either club's colours. Her decision drew admiration from fans, who praised her for embracing the spirit of the event without taking sides. Despite the neutral attire, Lipa was seen cheering enthusiastically as Boca players celebrated their goals, soaking up the unique emotion of South America's most famous fixture.
Dua Lipa refuses to choose between River Plate and Boca Juniors
After the game, Lipa shared a warm moment with Boca Juniors legend Juan Roman Riquelme, who gifted her a personalised Boca shirt emblazoned with her name and the iconic number 10. The club's official X account posted the photo with the caption: "Dua Lipa alongside Roman, fascinated with these colours." River Plate also took the opportunity to showcase their global reach by presenting Lipa with their jerseys.
Dua Lipa and her relationship with football
Lipa's Argentine adventure was part of her Radical Optimism world tour, which has already captivated audiences across Europe and the Americas. Her decision to attend the Superclasico came just days after performing two sold-out shows at River Plate's stadium - a fitting coincidence given the rivalry's cultural weight. Despite performing at River's home ground, she made sure to show respect to both clubs, balancing her allegiances with charm and diplomacy.
It wasn't the first time Lipa has displayed her passion for football. Over the years, the singer has been linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool, two of England's most storied clubs. She famously performed before the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv - a match that featured Liverpool - and later described herself as an "honourary Liverpool supporter", though she admitted her father and brother's Arsenal loyalty made things complicated at home.
Her genuine appreciation for the sport has earned her credibility among fans worldwide, who appreciate her enthusiasm without viewing it as opportunistic. Whether attending a Champions League final or an Argentine derby, Lipa consistently embraces the occasion with authenticity.
Dua Lipa continues her South American tour
Lipa will continue her Radical Optimism tour across Latin America, with scheduled stops stiill to come in Peru, Colombia, and Mexico before wrapping up in December. After captivating Argentina both on stage and in the stands, her next shows are expected to draw similar excitement, particularly among her growing fanbase across the region.
For Boca Juniors, the derby win represents a major boost ahead of the final stretch of the Clausura competition, as they continue to chase top spot behind Rosario Central. River Plate, on the other hand, face mounting pressure to turn their form around after another frustrating result.
