'It's been a dream of mine' - Rowe sets his sights on England call-up after sealing Atalanta transfer

Atalanta moved swiftly to secure Rowe, aiming to rebuild their attack following the departure of Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid. Despite seeking advice from the Nigerian international, the forward distanced himself from direct comparisons.

He explained, "In regards to Lookman, I think he’s a great player and I saw him on holiday this summer and we had a little talk. He said nothing but good things about the club, which gave me even more motivation before deals started to happen. I was really confident from before. In terms of on the pitch, he has his own qualities, I have my own qualities, we’re different players, we’re different people, so I look forward to bringing my own qualities and contributions to the team to help us achieve our goals this season."