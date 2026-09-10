DREAM DEBUT for Como: Cesc Fabregas’ side crush RB Leipzig to announce arrival on Champions League stage

Exactly four years ago, on September 10, 2022, Como were languishing in the bottom half of Serie B, suffering a demoralizing 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sudtirol. Fast forward to September 10, 2026, and the transformation is nothing short of miraculous. The Lariani didn’t just participate in their first Champions League match; they dominated it, brushing aside a powerhouse like RB Leipzig with a performance that will be remembered for decades.

Fabregas had spent the week downplaying the magnitude of the occasion, telling reporters in the build-up to the match: "Against Leipzig, it will be a game like any other." This psychological masterstroke clearly filtered down to the players, who showed no signs of stage fright against a German side that is a staple of this competition. While Leipzig appeared rattled by the atmosphere and the intensity of the home side, Como played with a clarity and purpose that suggested they belonged among Europe’s elite.