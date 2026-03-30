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Douglas Costa: "Lewandowski, I’d recommend Juventus"

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The Brazilian, his former teammate at Bayern, is tipping the Polish striker, whose contract with Barcelona is coming to an end.

Douglas Costa advises Robert Lewandowski to join Juventus.


The Brazilian, born in 1990, who played alongside the Polish striker – who is two years his senior and whose contract with Barcelona expires in June – for three seasons at Bayern Munich, said in an interview with Tuttosport: “Lewandowski scores goals in every way imaginable. He’d be a great asset at Juve; I’d advise him to wear the black-and-white shirt for as long as he can. He’s a player who scores everywhere and will continue to do so for many years to come. He’d be perfect for the Bianconeri, but they already have a great player up front.”


  • VLAHOVIC

    "I'm talking about Dusan Vlahovic. He still has room to grow; he's at the right age: his return to top form will be crucial in the race for fourth place. He has everything it takes to get Juve into the Champions League."


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  • Star

    "Would there have been a place for Kenan Yildiz in my Juventus side? Of course, there’s always room for top players. When someone is good, they’re good for any team – he’sgot talent. So yes, he could play for any Juventus side from any era."


  • SPALLETTI

    "Is Spalletti the right man to kick off a new winning era? I really like him; I’ve even played against his teams on several occasions. I love managers who take risks, who always try to be proactive. He has a style of play that I really like: yes, I won’t deny that I would have loved to have been coached by him."


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  • AT CHIEVO BEFORE DUBAI

    Douglas Costa is currently playing for Chievo Verona in Serie D whilst awaiting his move to Al-Ittifaq in Dubai: "It’s been great to be back in Italy, regardless of the division. People here treat me with respect because of the years I spent at Juve. I’m happy to be taking on this challenge with Chievo; the standard is very high – we’re professionals in every sense of the word, even in Serie D. I’m happy with the Italians. Right now, I’m just focused on doing my bit to help Chievo get promoted to Serie C. We mustn’t give up; we have a great club behind us and we’re a strong side – we have to believe in ourselves; we’re not lacking anything.”


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