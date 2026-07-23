The curtain has fallen on the 2026 World Cup and Spain have been crowned champions of the twenty-third edition. Yet the refereeing controversy rumbles on, especially in Argentina.
Translated by
Doubts Over Argentina Being Wronged.. "61,000 Signatures" to Replay the World Cup Final!
- Getty
What Happened in the World Cup Final
Spain are World Cup champions for the second time in their history. Ferran Torres struck the only goal of the final at MetLife Stadium in the 106th minute, latching onto a Nico Williams pass to beat Argentina and settle the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic endured a night full of controversy. Argentina felt Mac Allister and Nicolas Tagliafico had both escaped cards for fouls, while Spain saw goals from Nico Williams and Ferran Torres chalked off.
Defeat robbed Argentina captain Lionel Messi of the title in what he insists will be his final dance with the national team. The Inter Miami man also finished without the Golden Boot, and the all-time top scorer record went to Kylian Mbappe, who reached a tally of 22 goals.
England took bronze, their finest World Cup showing since lifting the trophy in 1966. They beat France 6-4 in the third-place play-off.
A petition demanding a replay of the match
According to the Brazilian website "Globo", Argentine supporter Gisela Sanchez cast doubt on the performance of referee Slavko Vincic. In her post she demanded that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) review the refereeing decisions, which in turn affected the course of the match, according to her.
Sanchez questioned whether refereeing decisions had deprived the Argentine national team of the title. Meanwhile, the number of signatures on a petition launched via the Change.org platform, demanding the match be replayed, exceeded 61,000.
She offered no evidence or proof to back up these claims. Even so, Argentine fans demanded a replay of the final, which was settled in extra time.
This is not the first time the World Cup has witnessed campaigns demanding a replay. A petition created in France gathered more than 82,000 signatures to replay the semi-final against Spain, on the grounds of a refereeing error in the incident that preceded the penalty kick, from which the Spanish opened the scoring in the match.
The truth about the Argentine Federation president appearing before the American judiciary
The Argentine Football Association has denied reports that the American judiciary summoned its president Claudio Tapia, dismissing the claims as baseless rumours in an official statement.
American authorities are investigating commercial contracts linked to the Argentine Football Association worth more than 300 million dollars, according to various media sources.
The investigations follow raids on the association's offices last December.
The statement, published on the association's official website, went further: "Likewise, the claims of the confiscation of Tapia's property, along with the mobile phones and electronic devices in his possession, are also untrue rumours."
Neither Tapia nor treasurer Pablo Toviggino was the target of the summons, the association confirmed. It was directed at another third party.
That person, whose name the statement did not mention, was ordered to appear before a grand jury and to submit documents and correspondence relating to several officials.
- Getty Images
FIFA investigation into the Argentina incident
"Sky Sports" reported that FIFA has opened an investigation into the events that took place following the match between Spain and Argentina, with the unsporting conduct displayed by Paredes and Ayala under scrutiny, after the pair assaulted a number of La Roja players following the final whistle.
The row erupted between the Spain and Argentina stars after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni stepped in immediately to move the Spanish players away.
His intervention stopped things spiralling further. He contained the situation quickly and restored calm.
But the replays exposed an ugly scene between the Argentina stars and Spain midfielder Pablo Gavi, before Scaloni waded in.
Those replays showed the Argentina stars turning on the 21-year-old Gavi, before Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes pulled a "wrestling"-like move on his Spanish counterpart.
Paredes "struck" Gavi, then dumped him onto the pitch. A shocking scene.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting