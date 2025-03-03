Borussia Dortmund prepared to drop Jamie Gittens asking price from 'unrealistic' €100m as England winger expected to leave amid Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool & Bayern Munich interest
Borussia Dortmund are ready to reduce their asking price for Jamie Gittens amid interest from Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich.
- Dortmund ready to reduce Gittens' asking price
- Premier League clubs and Bayern keen on signing him
- Winger will be sold if BVB fail to secure European football