Donyell Malen hails ‘special’ Paulo Dybala connection after equaling Roma legend’s historic record

By finding the back of the net against Torino, Malen has secured his place in the Roma history books by matching a feat previously achieved by the club’s greatest-ever player. The 25-year-old has now netted six goals in this season’s opening game stretch, a tally that sees him equal the legendary Francesco Totti’s start to the 2001-02 campaign. It is a milestone that carries significant weight in the capital, yet Malen appears to be relishing the pressure that comes with such comparisons.

The statistical significance of Malen's start is hard to overstate, as he becomes only the third player in the club's storied history to score more than five goals in the opening four matches of a season. While Totti's 2001 mark is the modern benchmark, only Pedro Manfredini’s haul of seven goals during the 1960-61 season stands above the Dutchman’s current return. "Breaking records? I know how important Totti is for Roma. I really enjoy playing this football and breaking all these records," he added.