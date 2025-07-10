'That's why I don't go up for headers!' - Lauren James shows off 'nasty' black eye after playing starring role for Lionesses in crucial Euro 2025 win over the Netherlands
Chelsea superstar Lauren James has joked that she doesn't 'go up for headers' as she showed off a black eye. She was also seen with an ice pack on her face on the bench after she made way for Chloe Kelly during England's 4-0 win against the Netherlands in Euro 2025 at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich.
- James scores brace for the Lionesses
- England win 4-0 but James picks up knock
- Jokes about her facial injury afterwards