'I don’t accept intolerance or exclusion' - USWNT legend Sam Mewis & Gotham star Lynn Williams react to Korbin Albert's apology for alleged anti-LGBTQ+ content on social media after Megan Rapinoe's scathing 'wake up' criticism USAKorbin AlbertWomen's footballSheBelieves Cup

USWNT heroes Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams have spoken out against homophobia following midfielder Korbin Albert's controversial social media activity.