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Steve McManaman challenges Dominik Szoboszlai to fill Liverpool leadership void after summer exits
Szoboszlai promoted to leadership team
Dominik Szoboszlai has been promoted to Liverpool's leadership group following a summer of significant squad transition at Anfield. The Hungary international was named as one of three vice-captains to skipper Virgil van Dijk by new head coach Andoni Iraola.
Szoboszlai shares those vice-captaincy duties alongside long-serving squad members Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez.
The mid-field star's elevation comes after the end-of-season departures of dressing room heavyweights Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.
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McManaman challenges Hungarian star
Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman insists Szoboszlai must now become the central figure on and off the pitch. Speaking to Seven, McManaman emphasized that top players must step forward when established leaders leave the club.
McManaman views Szoboszlai as the eventual successor to Van Dijk, stressing his importance in controlling the tempo from midfield.
"Dominik Szoboszlai is another one who is establishing himself in this team now," McManaman said. "We've lost some big players over the last few years; big characters in the side, and so you need somebody to either come in or step up. That's what superstars do.
Guiding the next generation
With several inexperienced young players forming part of Iraola's squad, McManaman believes the new leadership group must maintain high standards. He highlighted that Salah and Robertson previously held immense authority in the dressing room.
The former winger urged Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, and Alisson to accelerate the development of younger team-mates during this rebuilding phase.
"He's got a really important role to play this season, because we've lost some huge characters," McManaman added. "They need to play a really big role in bringing the younger lads through, and quite quickly."
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Champions League target for Iraola
Looking ahead to the campaign, McManaman believes securing a top-four finish and competing in domestic cup competitions would represent a successful debut season for Iraola.
While assessing the squad as slightly light for a sustained title push, he expects second-year players to show marked improvements.
Liverpool will rely heavily on Szoboszlai's leadership as Iraola integrates summer signings and youth prospects into his tactical system.
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