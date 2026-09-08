'This is what we missed' - Dominik Szoboszlai challenges Liverpool to reclaim title-winning intensity under Andoni Iraola

Szoboszlai has sent a clear message to his teammates regarding the standard required to return to the summit of English football. Reflecting on a mixed start to the new campaign, which saw the Reds drop points against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, the midfielder identified a lack of bite as the primary reason for their recent struggles. He believes the tactical shift under Andoni Iraola is designed to fix exactly what went wrong during the final months of the previous era.

The Hungarian international was candid about the drop-off in performance levels, stating that the squad must look back at their 2024-25 title-winning campaign under Arne Slot to find the right blueprint. "I think it has to change," Szoboszlai told TNT Sports. "This is what we missed last season. If we can bring this intensity back, that we want it more than the others, we have the quality. And this, together, no one can stop us."