'Disgrace' - Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah for creating 'maximum damage' in damning Liverpool interview

Last season, Carragher and Salah got into a war of words after the latter said he was "probably more out than in" as his Liverpool contract ticked down into its final eight months. This prompted Carragher to call him "selfish", before the forward eventually signed a new two-year deal. That feud looked set to escalate earlier this season after Carragher called on Salah to front up more and face the media amid their poor run. Now, he has torn the Egyptian a new one following his eye-opening comments.

He said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position. He did that 12 months ago, and I called him out on it. He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton, and that was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership. He’s chosen this weekend to do this, and he’s waited, I think, to choose a bad result for Liverpool. Supporters, the manager, everyone at the club feels like they’re in the gutter and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe get him sacked."

