'Disappointed' Liam Rosenior 'will be speaking to PGMOL' over odd moment referee ended up in Chelsea huddle before Newcastle kick-off

The main topic of discussion after the 1-0 defeat was referee Paul Tierney appearing to huddle around the Chelsea players. Rosenior was quick to defend his players' actions, questioning the referee's focus during the match, particularly regarding the penalty awarded against the home side.

"I'm disappointed," the Blues boss said. "There's more focus and emphasis on the things that don't matter. I'm going to make it really clear. I want to protect my players. I'm respectful to the game. My players made the decision that they wanted to be around the ball, to respect the ball and show unity and leadership. That is not my decision. That was a decision between the leadership group and the team."

He added: "My players made a decision that they wanted to huddle around the ball to show unity; it's not my decision. There's nothing disrespectful about it. If Paul had focused more on his job, which is to make the right difference, we would have had a penalty today. Let's focus on the things that are important.

"I'll be honest I didn't speak to Paul today or his officials but I'll be speaking to the PGMOL and the refs to try and get an understanding of why that happened today. We were told, in the rule book, it's about timing. I just want to find a solution to this. We're talking about something that's nowhere near as important as what happened."