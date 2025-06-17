Diogo Jota salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Diogo Jota's salary at Liverpool

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota made his Premier League debut with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017. After impressing with his performances at Molineux, Jota was signed by Liverpool in 2020.

It took some time for the Portugal international to adapt to life at Anfield, but once settled, he began delivering strong performances and scoring crucial goals, helping the Reds secure a domestic double and reach the Champions League final in the following season.

Jota’s consistent performances for Liverpool earned him a five-year contract extension in 2022. Although not among the highest earners in the squad, he is still paid a substantial salary for his contributions to the club.

Article continues below

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross