This is Diogo Dalot's moment! 'Powerful' Portuguese already thriving as wing-back under Ruben Amorim and on the path to proving Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho right

The defender is now fulfilling the potential seen by the two icons and is shaping up to be a crucial part of his coach's Old Trafford project

When Ruben Amorim was named Manchester United coach and fans began to learn about his feted 3-4-3 formation, they quickly started playing Football Manager in their heads, tossing and turning over which players would best fit into the new coach’s system. Of particular interest was who would occupy the positions of wing-back, a role rarely seen at United. And of all the candidates for the position, Diogo Dalot stood out more than anyone else.

Amorim has already tried four players in the role in his two games in charge of the Red Devils and Dalot seems to have locked down his place. The Portugal international completed 90 minutes as the left wing-back in the coach’s first game at Ipswich Town and put himself about with authority, winning all four of his ground duels and having one shot on target.

He was on the bench for Amorim’s home bow against Bodo/Glimt after the coach hinted he would rotate the squad but was soon called into action. After a worrying first half for Tyrell Malacia in his first senior game for 18 months, the former Sporting CP boss quickly turned to Dalot to help get United out of a potential mess. The Portuguese’s arrival plugged the gaping hole in United’s left side and within five minutes the team were back in front as Rasmus Hojlund got his second goal of the night. The move came from the right but United’s best plays were down the left, where Dalot was shuttling up and down, feeding Alejandro Garnacho when he was not guarding the defence.