Dietmar Hamann targets Harry Kane... AGAIN! Bayern Munich & England star on receiving end of brutal 'scores a lot of penalties' jibe as ex-Germany international continues bizarre tirade
Harry Kane has come in for more criticism from Dietmar Hamann, with the prolific Bayern Munich striker told that he “scores a lot of penalties”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-Bayern star critical of striker
- Questioned England role heading forward
- Tuchel preparing to take the reins