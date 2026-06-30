'Talk is cheap!' - Dietmar Hamann claims Julian Nagelsmann 'rarely watches' Germany players' club games in scathing rant after 2026 World Cup exit

Speaking to RTE after the match, Hamann argued Germany's problems run deeper than results, claiming the squad has lacked unity throughout Nagelsmann's reign.

"I think heart and bottle comes from team spirit, from being together, from knowing you can trust your teammates – they’re there for you when you need them," Hamann explained. "I just feel, under this manager, that’s never been the case really.

"They had the odd decent performance, but on average the performance has been underwhelming. It’s been like this in the Euros, it’s been like this in the qualifying campaign, and it’s been like this in this World Cup.

"They always talked about the mood and the spirit in the camp. It’s all well saying [it]; you’ve got to show it. Talk is cheap, and I’ve never been convinced that this is a team as united... and honestly it’s the manager. It’s the manager’s job to get the lads united."