Dietmar Hamann explains why Harry Kane is more beloved by Bayern Munich fans than Robert Lewandowski
A new hero at the Allianz Arena
Former Bayern midfielder Hamann has suggested that Kane has achieved a level of adoration from the Bavarian faithful that Lewandowski never quite reached. Despite the incredible scoring consistency shown by the current Barcelona man during his time in Germany, Hamann believes the stylistic differences between the two strikers have favoured the England captain.
The transition from the Lewandowski era to the Kane era has been seamless on the pitch, but the emotional connection with the stands has shifted. While one was viewed as a clinical specialist, the other is seen as a holistic leader.
The striker who tackles
Speaking to BoyleSports, Hamann highlighted the stark contrast in how both men contributed to the team’s defensive shape. "Harry Kane is adored by the Munich faithful because Robert Lewandowski always had the tag that he was a bit selfish. I think he changed a little bit towards the end of his Bayern Munich career," Hamann noted.
"But Kane is just a team player, he drops into midfield, he drops into defence when they need to defend. He's making tackles on the edge of the box, which Lewandowski never did. I think this is why he's so adored and loved by the Bayern Munich faithful."
Chasing a legacy in Europe
Kane is currently looking to break Lewandowski's single-season Bundesliga goals record of 41, but Hamann went on to insist that the former Tottenham man's ultimate standing will be determined by silverware. "The Bundesliga goals record is one thing, but I think what they have to do, they've got to go deep this season because Kane is not getting any younger," the former Liverpool man added. "If they were to go deeper, even win the Champions League, I think he'll have a place in the heart of the Munich faithful forever."
Meanwhile, Lewandowski insists he doesn't feel jealous of Kane's achievements. Instead, he views the situation as a new source of pride in his own accomplishments.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewandowski praised the England international’s consistency and impact. "Harry Kane is scoring always so many goals and he's playing really good and he's doing a great job,” he said. "Because of him, I can be more proud of my record now!"
The hunt for silverware continues
Bayern currently top the Bundesliga table, 11 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and they're into the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. They also still have a chance to win the Champions League, with the Bavarians facing Atalanta in the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski is also chasing trophies again with Barca. Four points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, the Catalans will be looking to continue achieving maximum results in their upcoming matches. Their next fixture is against Newcastle in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
