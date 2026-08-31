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Diego Simeone is 'absolutely FURIOUS' and 'can't even look at' Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid star pushes for Barcelona transfer
Simeone reaches breaking point
The atmosphere at the Metropolitano has turned toxic with report stating that Simeone is "absolutely furious" with Alvarez. The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Barcelona, a move that has left his manager feeling abandoned after a season of staunch public defense.
La Liga commentator Phil Kitromilides shed light on the deteriorating situation, revealing the depth of the manager's anger. Speaking to CBS Sports, Kitromilides explained: "What I’m hearing is that the dressing room is very, very disappointed with him. And what I’ve been told by someone who knows the situation is that Diego Simeone can’t even look at him. Like, Diego Simeone is furious, absolutely furious with Julian Alvarez. And rightly so."
- AFP
A betrayal of trust
The sense of anger within the Atletico camp stems from the unwavering support Simeone provided to Alvarez during his difficult spells. Despite the striker enduring a four-month goal drought last season, Simeone remained his most vocal advocate. The manager viewed the former Manchester City man as the cornerstone of his long-term project in Madrid, making the recent transfer agitation particularly difficult for the coaching staff to swallow.
Kitromilides elaborated on why Simeone feels so aggrieved, noting the protection the player received during his struggles. He added: "This is his guy, this is someone who he defended publicly, consistently, last season, when Alvarez went nearly four months without scoring. He was never questioned by Simeone, never a bad word from Simeone, constantly backed and supported 100 per cent. This is their most important player, their franchise player. The whole project is built around Julian Alvarez."
Barcelona interest and alternatives
While Alvarez missed training sessions last week, fueling further speculation about his exit, he did return to work with his teammates on Sunday. However, despite the player's apparent desire to move to the Camp Nou, Atletico Madrid are maintaining a firm stance.
Barcelona remain keen admirers of the Argentine international, but the club’s hierarchical staff reportedly recognise the immense difficulty of concluding a deal in the current window. Consequently, the Catalan giants have turned their attention elsewhere to bolster their attacking options. Reports suggest Barca are now closing in on a deal for Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal as a more attainable alternative to the disgruntled Atleti forward.
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Uncertain future in Madrid
Despite the internal friction, Alvarez is expected to be included in the squad for Atletico's upcoming fixture. The club is desperate to reintegrate the forward, even as the shadow of Barcelona looms large.
Club officials are doing their best to project a sense of normalcy despite the underlying tension. Regarding the player's recent absence and potential return, the club's stance remains hopeful that he will focus on his professional duties. Mateu Alemany recently commented on the situation, stating: "The plan is very clear. We hope he’ll be back in the team quickly and available for the next LaLiga match."
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