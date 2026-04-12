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'I have a plan!' - Diego Simeone defends decision to make TEN changes to Atletico Madrid lineup ahead of Champions League decider vs Barcelona
A tactical gamble with Europe in mind
Despite the 2-1 loss to Sevilla, Simeone remained defiant in his post-match press conference. The Atleti boss prioritised player fitness and freshness for this week's home fixture against Barca, resting almost his entire established core in favour of academy graduates and fringe squad members. When questioned on whether the defeat was a direct result of prioritising the continental stage, Simeone said: "The Sevilla match was more about being clinical. We have a plan, it may go well or it may go poorly, but I won't be moved from it. I have a plan."
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Trusting the next generation
Despite the lack of senior experience on the pitch, the manager was encouraged by the performance levels of the debutants and youngsters who stood up to the pressure of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. "I always say the same thing, for me there are no ages," Simeone explained to reporters. "There are players who interpret the game and players who don't. I think we competed very well. We had a more bulky possession than I would have liked as I would have preferred us to be more direct. I think we could have equalised. I am happy with the way they did it. One doesn't know when those opportunities will return and you have to be prepared."
Reacting to adversity in Seville
The match started poorly for the rotated side, conceding early to give Sevilla the advantage. However, the resilient nature of the performance after going behind suggests that the "Cholismo" spirit is well-ingrained even in the youngest members of the squad. "Starting with that 1-0 down with a play that could have been better resolved could have left us in a bad way in the match and that didn't happen," Simeone noted. "We recovered with the boys and how they competed and it makes me happy."
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Focus shifts to the Metropolitano
With the Sevilla fixture now in the rearview mirror, attention turns fully to the second leg against Barcelona at the Metropolitano, where Atletico will be defending a 2-0 aggregate lead. The heavy rotation means that the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Koke will be in good condition for the European showdown. Simeone also reserved special praise for individual youngsters like Ameyda, who looks set to play a bigger role in the squad's future after impressing in difficult circumstances. "He is very strong, he doesn't need messages. He knows what this game is," Simeone said.