AFP
Didier Deschamps names 'clear favourite' to win World Cup as France boss denies Les Bleus are strongest
Spain installed as the team to beat
Despite leading the runners-up of the 2022 World Cup and boasting one of the most-fancied squads in international football, Deschamps has officially passed the "favourites" tag over to Spain. The France manager was keen to manage expectations surrounding his team as they begin their quest for further global glory, suggesting that another European powerhouse is currently the benchmark for the rest of the world.
Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference, Deschamps stated: "If there's a favourite team, it's Spain, even though France legitimately aspires to win the title. But it's a long road ahead. France has top-level potential, even with a squad overhaul. I'm not going to consider the French team stronger than the others, but the clear favourite is Spain, I have no doubt about that."
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Dembele fitness update following UCL success
A key component of Deschamps' tactical plan remains Ousmane Dembele. The Ballon d'Or holder is coming off the back of another excellent campaign that saw Paris Saint-Germain retain their Champions League crown. However, his history of physical issues remains a point of concern for the national team staff as they navigate a condensed tournament schedule.
"It's true that Ousmane started early in the national team, but he had numerous injuries," Deschamps explained. "With PSG, his Ballon d'Or puts him in the spotlight. He is very focused, with the desire to be very good and decisive, as he is quite regularly with his club, even if his physical problems have led him to miss quite a few matches. We let him celebrate the victory in the Champions League. Obviously, with a high-level Ousmane, it will be a plus."
Dismissing the 2002 ghost against Senegal
France open their campaign against Senegal, a fixture that instantly evokes memories of the 2002 World Cup, where the African nation shocked the then-world champions in the opening game, winning 1-0 against the then-reigning champions. Deschamps, however, was quick to dismiss any talk of a "revenge" mission, noting that the vast majority of his current squad were not even alive when that historic upset took place in Seoul.
"Senegal are one of the best teams; they have everything in terms of quality, players who play in the best clubs, a good midfield, an athletic and technical dimension," Deschamps noted. "We know what to expect, and they do too. It will be a high-level confrontation. Most of my players were not born in 2002. There is no revenge; that was 24 years ago. There is another page to write. We will do everything so that the result is in our favour this time."
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A difficult test for the World Cup opener
The French boss is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task at hand. While Spain might be his pick for the trophy, the immediate hurdle is a Senegal side that Deschamps believes commands total respect. The focus in the French camp is on starting the group stage with maximum intensity rather than looking too far ahead to potential knockout stage matchups.
Furthering his praise for the Teranga Lions, Deschamps added: "Senegal is a great football nation, a solid and respected team. We know that they have nothing to envy about other great selections. It will be a difficult match, a real test from the start of the competition. We will have to be ready immediately."
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