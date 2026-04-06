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Didier Deschamps explains why managing Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele & Michael Olise is easy work as France heroes 'don't kid themselves'
Superstars are easier to handle than amateurs
While many observers suggest that balancing the personalities of global icons like Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise would be a headache, Deschamps sees things differently. The Bleus boss believes that the sheer quality of these individuals makes his job significantly more straightforward than those working in the lower tiers of French football.
Speaking days after Mbappe and Dembele combined to open the scoring against Brazil in last week's international friendly before Olise set up Hugo Ekitike as France sealed a 2-1 win, Deschamps addressed the common misconception about his role.
"I am often asked the question: 'Woah, it must not be easy to manage Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele…' I think it's much more difficult for you to manage young people or even coaches in Ligue 1, Ligue 2 or Championnat National because they are not the same problems," he explained.
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The advantage of genuine world-class talent
Deschamps argued that the primary difficulty in management comes from dealing with players who overestimate their own abilities. According to the 57-year-old, the high level of self-awareness among France's attacking trio ensures that they remain focused on their objectives rather than causing internal friction.
In a video relayed by L'Equipe, Deschamps highlighted the clear distinction between elite players and those struggling to find their level. "I have an advantage, it's that they are good... the problem is managing players who think they are good but are not that good," the former Chelsea and Juventus midfielder noted bluntly.
Dismissing the myth of Mbappe's ego
A recurring theme in the French media is the perceived individualism of Real Madrid star Mbappe. However, Deschamps jumped to the defence of his captain, insisting that those who label him as selfish are missing the bigger picture of how the national team operates as a cohesive unit.
"I can assure you that all of them, and Kylian Mbappe first and foremost - even if we might think he thinks of himself or whatever - think they are in a collective. Even if he, like other players, can make the difference, there are those who make the difference but who need a collective," Deschamps continued
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Realism over vanity in the dressing room
The secret to the harmony within the France camp, according to Deschamps, is the lack of delusion among his top stars. By knowing exactly how good they are, they avoid the pitfalls of vanity that can derail squads with less talent and more insecurity.
Deschamps concluded by praising the mental clarity of his offensive weapons. "They don’t kid themselves and they know they are good, they are among the best. The problem is managing players who think they are good or very good, and who maybe aren't that good," Deschamps added.
As the World Cup approaches, Deschamps will be hoping the trio can maintain their harmony on the field as the coach looks to bow out of the job with another title.