Did Harry Kane dive? England denied penalty after striker goes down in the box as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney disagree on referee's decision

Former England internationals were quick to condemn the refereeing decision. Speaking on BBC One, Alan Shearer insisted a foul had taken place.

"There is contact, there is no doubt. For me that is a penalty. Kane may have made the most of it but the keeper has come out and his hands are there. If he is going to come rushing out like that with his hands as a forward you have every right to make connection and go down," Shearer argued.

Paul Robinson echoed these sentiments on BBC Radio 5 Live, stating: "Wow. They have got that wrong. They have got that so wrong. That's not just me being patriotic, that is a penalty. The contact is there."

Ex-England and Manchester United star Rooney took a different view, however, saying: "I'm all for the forwards, but I think Harry Kane trips himself a bit and jumps into the goalkeeper a little bit... I think it looks like he has dived into him, so it probably isn't a penalty."