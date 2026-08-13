Match-winner Desire Doue sets sights on winning 'everything' with PSG after Super Cup success

The youngster created an impressive milestone by becoming the first player since 2015 to register both a goal and an assist in a single Super Cup fixture.

Speaking to Canal+ following the trophy presentation, the forward outlined the squad's immense ambition under Luis Enrique: "The state of mind we have is to always win, to be as competitive as we can be. We are very happy. Coming back from vacation, we knew it wouldn't be easy, but we put things in place tonight. The goal, above all, is to win everything this year."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who pulled off three vital saves, praised his side's mental readiness via club media: "It's just like usual. It's very good, at the beginning of the season, to have a title. We haven't trained much, but I think we've shown that we're ready for the season."