Denzel Dumfries talks up Netherlands' World Cup chances with 'confidence growing' after Sweden demolition

Reflecting on the heavy victory against the Swedes, Dumfries explained how the nature of the result has completely transformed the atmosphere within the camp following their 2-2 draw against Japan at the start of the competition. He noted that a large-margin win naturally injects crucial momentum into a team, which is now being translated directly onto the team's training pitches ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

"The confidence is growing," Dumfries explained when analysing the current state of the national team. "That is the case with every team after a big victory. Then good energy comes into the team, and you can see that on the training field as well. I think the 5-1 win is very valuable in every single aspect."