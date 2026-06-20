Denzel Dumfries demands 'a little fire' in Netherlands dressing room ahead of key World Cup clash

Speaking to Voetbal International ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Dumfries provided a fascinating insight into the differing atmospheres between his club and national team. The defender, who is on the verge of a high-profile move to Real Madrid, believes Ronald Koeman's side needs to find a sharper edge if they are to truly compete for the ultimate prize this summer.

“We need to demand more from each other,” Dumfries explained. “This is the lesson we learned from the last European Championship, as a group we can tell each other the truth more often and more openly. And I will do that, because I am someone who takes responsibility in that sense. A little fire in the team is important.”