Dele Alli training with Tottenham after special appearance at Arsenal defeat as ex-England star plots return to football

This training development follows Dele's recent emotional homecoming as a guest of honour during the North London Derby against Arsenal. Despite the 4-1 defeat, the atmosphere was uplifting when the midfielder addressed the crowd at half-time. He delivered a heartfelt message, telling the supporters that they will always be his family and acknowledging the massive journey they have shared since he first arrived from MK Dons.

The reception clearly moved the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year, who enjoyed his career peak in north London by delivering 67 goals and 59 assists. Expressing his deep gratitude, Dele admitted that the love he felt during his Tottenham tenure was surreal. He firmly stated that he owes the fans a massive thank you, teasing that he hopes to be back playing competitive football very soon.

"I can’t wait to get back on the pitch playing, hopefully it won’t be too long now," he said.