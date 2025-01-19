Dele Alli Cesc Fabregas ComoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Dele Alli seals surprise Como transfer as Cesc Fabregas talks up ex-Tottenham star's 'potential' despite his two-year absence from competitive action

D. AlliComoTransfersTottenhamEvertonSerie A

Dele Alli has landed himself an 18-month contract at Serie A side Como, with Cesc Fabregas talking up the former Tottenham midfielder’s “potential”.

  • Last competitive outing was in February 2023
  • Severed ties with Everton as a free agent
  • Ready to embrace fresh start in Italy
