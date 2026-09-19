Barcelona chief Deco confirms major contract breakthroughs for Raphinha, Marc Bernal & Xavi Espart

Barcelona are moving swiftly to secure the core of their first-team squad and the brightest talents from La Masia. During the club's General Assembly, Deco announced that major breakthroughs have been made in negotiations with Raphinha, Bernal, and Espart. The trio represent both the current leadership and the future of the Catalan giants, with the club eager to avoid any uncertainty regarding their long-term commitments.

The news comes as a major statement of intent from the Barca hierarchy, who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to manage the club's delicate financial situation while remaining competitive on the pitch. That stability has paid immediate dividends, with Barcelona making a blistering start to the season - winning all six of their opening La Liga fixtures while scoring 28 goals, alongside a victory over Feyenoord in their Champions League opener. Deco's presentation highlighted that these renewals are part of a broader strategy to maintain long-term success.



