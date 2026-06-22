'Obscene amount of games!' - Declan Rice blasts 'crazy' football calendar as Arsenal & England star battles nerve pain at 2026 World Cup

Rice revealed he has been dealing with nerve pain in his hamstring since the festive period while playing for Arsenal. He also claimed that his substitution was a precautionary decision, particularly given the demands of the closing stages of matches.

He told ITV Sport: "I was feeling a little bit of neural pain in my hamstring, which I was managing from after Christmas with Arsenal for a very long time. Obviously, not a lot of people would have known that, it was all behind-the-scenes stuff, but it was a smart decision.

"In the end, that last 20 minutes is probably where you pick up the most, and it’s where you play a 70‑minute match. But that last 20 is where you really feel your body going for it, and I think it was a smart decision because the last few days I felt really, really good."