Dean Huijsen vows to be 'worthy' of Real Madrid number 4 shirt after inheriting legend Sergio Ramos' jersey

Madrid have officially unveiled their squad numbers for the 2026-27 season, and the most significant change sees Huijsen inherit the iconic number 4 jersey. For Huijsen, who wore the number 24 jersey in the previous season, the opportunity to wear the same digit as his childhood idols represents the pinnacle of his professional journey so far, especially given his roots in Malaga, a connection he shares with one of the most famous occupants of the shirt, Hierro.

The defender took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside a picture of his new kit. "It’s always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and wear the number 4. As a child, my biggest idol was always Sergio Ramos, who wore this number and was a true legend for Real Madrid and world football. I still remember playing in his SR4 boots because I wanted to be like him. Before him, another legend like Fernando Hierro also wore this number. It makes it especially meaningful to me because he was from Malaga too, just like me," Huijsen said.