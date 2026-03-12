'I'm being deadly serious!' - Chelsea warned they'll always be 'a million miles off' Champions League glory unless they sort out glaring issue exposed during PSG loss

Liverpool legend Carragher believes Chelsea's goalkeeping situation is a systemic problem that has been ignored for too long by the club's hierarchy. Speaking on CBS Sports, he said: "I’ve been critical of Chelsea for a long time, but I’m being deadly serious, they can’t go any further until they sort the goalkeeping issue out. I’ve been saying this consistently."

He argued that while Rosenior’s tactical setup was "fantastic" and caused Luis Enrique’s men real problems, the lack of individual quality at the back rendered the game plan obsolete once the pressure intensified, adding: "Big mistakes cost them at centre-back and goalkeeper and that has been an issue and will continue to be an issue for any Chelsea manager going forward when they’re trying to win the Premier League and Champions League because they’re a million miles off it."