Getty Images Sport
Ancelotti's human touch! New Lille boss lifts lid on special bond with his squad after victory
Building a winning culture
Davide Ancelotti has made a strong start to life in French football after guiding Lille to a convincing 2-0 away victory against Angers. Unveiled as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2026–27 campaign on a contract running until June 2028, the Italian tactician has quickly implemented his tactical vision. Following the successful opening fixture, attention has naturally shifted toward how the former Real Madrid assistant manages his dressing room. Ancelotti’s ability to unite experienced campaigners and young talents alike has already begun to pay dividends on the pitch.
- AFP
Prioritizing the human element
Speaking to the media after the match, Ancelotti offered a rare glimpse into his managerial philosophy and day-to-day approach with his squad. Rather than relying solely on authoritative professional boundaries, the young manager stressed that personal bonds form the foundation of his leadership style. "I always prioritize the human connection over the professional relationship with my players," Ancelotti stated. He noted that fostering mutual trust is essential for navigating the inevitable challenges that arise over the course of a demanding domestic season.
Managing stars and squad harmony
The former Botafogo boss acknowledged that maintaining open communication helps bridge the gap between coaching staff and players, whether dealing with seasoned veterans or emerging talents. Pointing to close relationships with key figures in the squad, Ancelotti expressed his delight at seeing players run over to celebrate with him after scoring. "Of course, I'm happy that they came to see me after their goal," he added. "We are at the beginning of this story and I am happy with the relationship I have with all the players and the club."
- AFP
Looking ahead to future tests
With the Angers fixture successfully navigated, Ancelotti's focus immediately shifts toward maintaining this positive harmony as tougher challenges approach. Defender Romain Perraud praised the team's initial energy and effective game plan under the new staff, though he warned that consistency across both halves remains vital. As Lille prepare for their upcoming home clash against Paris, Ancelotti's man-management approach will be tested once again. Maintaining strong player relationships and collective resilience will be key if the club are to sustain their early-season momentum.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting