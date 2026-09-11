'We got a real thrashing' - David Raum and Willi Orban slam RB Leipzig performance after shock Champions League defeat to Como

Leipzig captain Raum pulled no punches in his assessment of his side's tactical execution and mentality, admitting they fell well short of elite continental standards.

Reflecting on the comprehensive defeat after the match, the 28-year-old left-back stated: "This feels really awful, we got a real thrashing today. The first half was terrible. The second [half was] maybe a touch better. Overall, it wasn't a good performance from us. We have to learn from this. We need to get together as soon as possible, we actually had a clear plan. But we weren't brave or clever enough with the ball again. We had the chances to play. But it wasn't sharp enough, there just wasn't enough of anything today."