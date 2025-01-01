David Beckham GFX@davidbeckham Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

'An unforgettable year!' - David Beckham brings in 2025 with touching Instagram message focusing on family and Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi included in photo gallery

D. BeckhamL. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerManchester UnitedPremier League

David Beckham shared a touching New Year's message on Instagram focusing on family and Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi also included in the carousel.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Beckham put up a heartfelt New Year's post on Insta
  • Included pictures of his wife and children
  • Messi & Inter Miami also featured in the photo gallery
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱