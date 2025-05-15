Darwin Nunez salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Darwin Nunez's salary at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez made headlines with Portuguese side Benfica during the 2021-22 season. The Uruguayan forward scored freely in both Liga Portugal and the Champions League, netting goals against top clubs like Barcelona and his future team, Liverpool.

Nunez received high praise from then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which led to a big-money move to Anfield in the summer of 2022, leaving Portugal after winning the league title and finishing as the top scorer, earning the prestigious Bola de Prata award.

Although he has not yet replicated the same goal-scoring numbers in the Premier League, Nunez plays an important role for Liverpool in the attacking third, helping the Reds secure the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season under Arne Slot.

The Uruguayan’s current contract with Liverpool runs until 2028, with the player earning a substantial salary for his efforts. But exactly how much does the Liverpool forward earns playing at Anfield?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross