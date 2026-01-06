Getty
Darren Fletcher tells Man Utd players to 'embrace the challenge' of 'passionate' criticism from club legends following Ruben Amorim's fiery comments on Gary Neville
Relentless criticism weighed Amorim down
Neville held an engaging interview with Amorim when the Portuguese was hired in November 2024. But the former Red Devils' captain grew increasingly critical of his tenure as results spiralled, leading to Amorim departing with the worst win percentage of any United coach in the Premier League era.
Amorim, who previously said that "Gary Neville is critical of everything", seemed to imply that people at the club were paying too much attention to what Neville said. During an incredible end to his press conference following the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday, Amorim said: "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything we need to change the club."
But Fletcher said that criticism was something all United players had to learn to cope with.
- Getty Images Sport
Fletcher: Players must deal with criticism
Fletcher told a press conference: "I can only reflect on my experience as a player and it was there when I was a player. I was a young player, I had to come into the team in a season where we finished second and it's the end of the world and I've experienced that. What I look back on is, and I'm very lucky, we had Sir Alex, we had Roy Keane, we had the experienced players around us who protected us and helped us and fundamentally that's not the case anymore because there will never be another Sir Alex.
"So it is difficult but it's the same in every club but Manchester United is the biggest club in the world so that scrutiny, expectation, standard, it's there and it's something that you have to deal with. You have to learn to deal with, you have to get help to deal with, for some people it happens naturally, some people have to take time to get used to it but surely you try and have to deal with that constantly.
"I think it's the life of a footballer, it's a modern day world and it's something that the players have to learn to deal with and they will and sometimes it takes time and sometimes some people can't and that's just life and that's just the way it is. So my thing is it's there, learn to deal with it, find a way however best suits you and embrace the challenge of being at Manchester United. Be excited by it but recognise that there there is a lot of scrutiny and a lot of pressure and a lot of noise."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Vocal United players are 'passionate guys'
While Neville seemed to get on Amorim's back more than anyone else, he was far from the only former United player to take against the Portuguese coach. Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt said he was betraying the club's attacking principles while Wayne Rooney has also torn into him. Fletcher, who made 342 appearances for United, said he had no issue with his former team-mates having their say.
He added: "You can’t ask them to go easier because they're passionate guys and I think they have their right to their opinion and they're really good. They're engaging, they're good to listen to. I enjoy listening to them, you know. I had years of listening to them in the dressing room and I used to sit and listen to them and take it all in. I think winning football games is important. Winning football games, winning trophies, going on a journey, that's life, that's football, especially here. It's about winning. People want to win football games, people want to be entertained, people have a standard of what Manchester United is and what Manchester United expects.
"I think the fans, especially in Old Trafford, have been amazing in recent years if I'm perfectly honest with you. I think there's been a few moments here and there, but in general the support that the fans have given players, managers, understanding of the situation, I think it could have been a lot worse inside the stadium.
"Outside noise, ex-players, it's difficult to deal with, it's not easy because those players have won everything. They've got success behind them, they've got trophies, so it's hard to criticise them back because they've got their medals on the table, so it's really, really difficult. But again, that's what it is being a Manchester United player. Get your head around it, learn how you're going to deal with it, and embrace the challenge."
- Getty Images
Fletcher consulted Ferguson before taking interim job
Fletcher has stepped up from his usual role as Under-18s coach to become United's interim coach while they search for a successor to Amorim. He will take charge of Wednesday's trip to Burnley but it remains to be seen whether he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford when United take on Brighton in the FA Cup, as the Red Devils are speaking to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about taking charge of the team temporarily.
Fletcher also revealed that he had spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson about becoming interim coach and received his backing. He explained: "I don't like to make any major decisions or things without speaking to Sir Alex and that's something I've done since I've been at the club and since I've left the club and everything I do. I've got a really good relationship with Sir Alex so he's probably the first person on the phone actually so I wanted to speak to him first. And ultimately to get his blessing to be perfectly honest with you I think he deserves that respect."
Advertisement