Danny Welbeck really could return! Thomas Tuchel weighing up sensational England recall for in-form Brighton striker

In his own words, Welbeck admitted that he is in some of the best form of his career. Most recently, the 42-cap international bagged in Brighton's 3-0 win over Leeds at the weekend, taking his two clear of his nearest English competitor - Burnley's Jaidon Anthony.

Speaking to BBC's Final Score after the game at the Amex on Saturday, he said: "I'm feeling good. I've been getting the goals more than I have previously.

"Before, I have had better performances but maybe not got the goals. I am feeling fit, strong and the only thing I can focus on is controlling what I can control and the rest will sort itself out.

"I am really enjoying my football, focusing on the next game with Brighton."